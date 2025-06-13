ZTE Corporation: nubia partners with Twitch Rivals at TwitchCon Europe 2025, igniting competitive passion around "Born to Win"

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a highly personalized and lifestyle smartphone brand, announced its role as the Official Marketing Partner for Twitch Rivals at TwitchCon Europe 2025 held from May 31 to June 1, 2025 in Rotterdam. This partnership, coinciding with TwitchCon's 10th anniversary celebration, showcased the gaming excellence of nubia Neo 3 series, built on its "Born to Win" spirit, to tens of thousands of in-person attendees and millions of livestream viewers, engaging directly with fans, gamers, streamers, and media on this special stage. The nubia brand was prominently featured throughout the Twitch Rivals Arena, where top streamers competed in live tournaments.

"Partnering with Twitch Rivals at TwitchCon Europe 2025 is another exciting milestone for nubia," said Li Wei, Vice President of ZTE "The 'Born to Win' spirit drives everything we do at nubia, inspiring gamers to strive for victory not just in gaming, but in every life moment. Following our successful collaborations with hit mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Garena Free Fire, we are thrilled to present nubia Neo 3 series directly to the global vibrant gaming community. TwitchCon provides a perfect stage to demonstrate how our innovative gaming smartphone can elevate the gaming experience for both enthusiasts and professional players. Through our collaboration with Twitch, we aim to build authentic connections with passionate players and expand our gaming presence in Europe and beyond."

nubia Neo 3 GT, High-Performance AI Gaming Smartphone Built around "Born to Win"

At the heart of the partnership is nubia Neo 3 GT, a high-performance gaming smartphone built around its "Born to Win" spirit - a belief in confident self-expression, fearless competition, and the relentless pursuit of victory. Powered by a cutting-edge 6nm octa-core chipset running at 2.7GHz, and paired with up to 24GB dynamic RAM and 256GB storage, the device handles demanding games with ease.

The standout Dual Gaming Shoulder Triggers offer console-like controls with high sampling rate and fast response, a unique feature in its segment. Users can customize button mapping, trigger Game Space instantly with both shoulders, and activate one-touch combos for quick skill execution. The triggers reduce screen interference, enhance accuracy in FPS and MOBA games, and provide vibration feedback for a console-like feel. The integrated Z-axis linear motor adds immersive haptic response to every movement.

An exceptional gaming experience is delivered through a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness, while a large 4083mm² VC cooling system with a multi-layer structure ensures stable performance during intense gaming sessions.

The gaming excellence extends to its innovative AI features, with the NeoTurbo AI engine and AI Game Space 3.0 working together to optimize performance through real-time scene recognition and behavioral learning. The AI Virtual Companion Demi provides smart gaming assistance with features like Demi Care, Demi Live, and Demi Alarm for enhanced focus and scheduling. For extended gaming sessions, the large battery with Bypass Charging technology enables direct power delivery without overheating. More than a gaming powerhouse, the nubia Neo 3 GT serves as an everyday companion for the young generation, seamlessly integrating professional gaming capabilities with practical features covering AI Photography, AI Translate and more for diverse user needs.

Immersive Experience Zone Takes Center Stage at TwitchCon Europe 2025

At TwitchCon Europe, nubia hosted an extensive program of activities designed to maximize brand exposure and community engagement. Attendees can visit the nubia interactive zone in the Twitch Rivals Arena featuring state-of-the-art gaming stations to get hands-on with nubia Neo 3 GT, experiencing the smartphone's extraordinary gaming performance with its unique Dual Gaming Shoulder Triggers and AI Game Space. Featured streamers led intense battles, showcasing the exceptional power of nubia Neo 3 GT. Daily competitions let attendees compete using nubia Neo 3 GT for exclusive prizes and merchandise.

nubia Neo 3 series launched in March 2025 globally, with the Free Fire Co-Branded Edition following in May 2025 across Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and other global markets.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710301/2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601626/ZTE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nubia-partners-with-twitch-rivals-at-twitchcon-europe-2025-igniting-competitive-passion-around-born-to-win-302480981.html