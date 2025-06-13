Fabricated via thermal evaporation, the champion perovskite-perovskite-silicon triple-junction solar cell reached an efficiency of around 22% after 110 hours of fixed-voltage operation under ambient conditions without encapsulation. A research team led by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia announced using thermal evaporation in the fabrication of an all-inorganic cesium lead halide perovskite (CsPbI2Br) top cell in a perovskite-perovskite-silicon triple junction solar cell. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...