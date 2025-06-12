DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies, Inc. ("Voyager") (NYSE: VOYG) today announced the closing of its underwritten initial public offering of 14,200,645 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,852,258 shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $402.3 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses payable by Voyager. Voyager intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering primarily to fund strategic growth initiatives, including investment in research and development programs and the acquisition of capital assets necessary to support Voyager's long-term innovation roadmap and growth strategies. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds may be allocated to pursue potential mergers and acquisitions aligned with Voyager's core business areas. Remaining proceeds will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness outstanding, administrative expenses, systems improvements, and other operational needs.Voyager's Class A common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 11, 2025, under the ticker symbol "VOYG".Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as joint-lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Jefferies, BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance acted as book-running managers for the offering.A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 10, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 and J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.About VoyagerVoyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space.Important InformationA registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Voyager intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those acts. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by Voyager's use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "seek," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "plan," "focus," "priority," "should," "could," "potential," "possible," "look forward," "optimistic," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of Voyager's performance in future periods. Except as required by law, Voyager does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.ContactsInvestor Relations Contactinvestors@voyagertechnologies.comMedia ContactNickell Communications for Voyagervoyager@nickellcommunications.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612596347/en/