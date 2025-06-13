KBRA releases a Day 3 recap of the 29th annual Global ABS conference.
The third and final day of the Global ABS 2025 conference focused on private credit and featured a series of engaging roundtable discussions. Highlights included a fireside chat and discussion among several industry legends. Topics covered included net asset value (NAV) lending, asset-based finance (ABF), and broader trends in private credit.
Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.
Recent Publications
- Global ABS 2025: Day 1 Recap
- Global ABS 2025: Day 2 Recap
- KBRA's European Securitisation Survey: Positive Sentiment Grows
- European CLOs: Too Big to Hold?
- European Securitisation: Positive Trend Continues
- European Auto ABS Indices: April 2024
- UK Mortgage and Housing Trends: May 2024 Update
- Navigating European CLO Tail Risk: Mind the Amortisation Gap
- European Significant Risk Transfer Symposium 2024 Recap
- European CLO Manager Style Comparisons: April 2024 Update
- Private Credit: Potential for European MM and Direct Lending CLOs
- Irish Mortgage and Housing Trends
- 2024 European Structured Finance Sector Outlook: Turbulence Ahead
About KBRA
KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
Doc ID: 1009820
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250613733051/en/
Contacts:
Gordon Kerr, European Macro Strategist
+44 20 8148 1020
gordon.kerr@kbra.com
Media Contact
Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com
Business Development Contacts
Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com
Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com