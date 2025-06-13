KBRA releases a Day 3 recap of the 29th annual Global ABS conference.

The third and final day of the Global ABS 2025 conference focused on private credit and featured a series of engaging roundtable discussions. Highlights included a fireside chat and discussion among several industry legends. Topics covered included net asset value (NAV) lending, asset-based finance (ABF), and broader trends in private credit.

Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.

