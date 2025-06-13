Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
13.06.25 | 09:33
6,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Bodycote Plc - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

13 June 2025


Bodycote plc

(the Company)

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Bodycote plc, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Barclays Bank PLC ('Barclays') as Joint Corporate Broker, with immediate effect. Barclays will work alongside the Company's existing broker, Jefferies International Limited, and will replace HSBC Bank plc ('HSBC').

In line with the announcement made by the Company on 20 December 2024, HSBC will continue to execute the current £30 million tranche of the share buyback programme, which commenced on 15 January 2025. This tranche of the programme is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340


