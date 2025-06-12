GTT's 2025 combined shareholders'

Annual General Meeting summary

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse - June 12, 2025. The combined shareholders' Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz) met yesterday, under the chairmanship of Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT.

Shareholders were not only able to attend the meeting in person, but also to follow it via a live video webcast on the company's website: https://gtt.fr/finance/shareholders-meeting. A replay of the meeting is available at the same address.

All resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were approved.

During the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved in particular the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024 and appropriation of net income including the payment of a dividend of 7.50 euros per share, it being specified that an interim dividend amounting to 3.67 euro was paid on December 10, 2024. The balance due, i.e. 3.83 euros per share, will be paid on June 19, 2025, it being stipulated that the ex-dividend date will be June 17, 2025.

The AGM approved the information stipulated in Article L. 22-10-9, I. of the French Commercial Code provided in the report of corporate governance. It also approved the elements of the compensation paid or allocated to the Corporate Officers for the year ended, as well as the following policies for the 2025 financial year:

the compensation policy of the Chief Executive Officer for the period from January 1, 2025 to February 9, 2025,

the compensation policy of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from February 9, 2025 onwards,

the compensation policy of the Chairman of the Board,

the compensation policy for the Board of Directors.

Finally, the AGM authorized the Board of Directors to carry out transactions on the Company's shares and to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of the Company's treasury shares.

The AGM also ratified the co-optation of Ms. Virginie Banet as director and approved the renewal of the term of office of Ms. Domitille Doat Le Bigot as director.

The Board of directors is thus composed of 9 Directors, of which 5 are men and 4 are women, and 7 are independent (i.e. 78%):

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman of the Board

Virginie Banet, Independent Director

Domitille Doat-Le Bigot, Independent Director

Carolle Foissaud, Independent Director

Luc Gillet, Independent Director

Pierre Guiollot, Director

Pascal Macioce, Independent Director

Catherine Ronge, Independent Director

Antoine Rostand, Independent Director





The composition of the Board of Directors is in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

The results of the vote on each resolution of the Annual General Meeting will soon be available on GTT's website (www.gtt.fr) under Finance / Shareholders' meeting.

Financial agenda

Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2024 financial year: June 19, 2025

Publication of the 2025 half-year results: July 29, 2025 (after close of trading)

2025 third-quarter activity update: October 31, 2024 (after close of trading)





