Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
WKN: A40HQP | ISIN: US74933X6094 | Ticker-Symbol: 4RM0
NASDAQ
12.06.25 | 21:59
0,423 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 20:18 Uhr
Catheter Precision, Inc. Comments on Recent Market Activity

FORT MILL, S.C., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a U.S.-based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, is issuing this press release in response to recent increases in trading activity in its common stock. The Company is not aware of any information related to the Company or its operations that it would have expected to cause increased market activity. The Company continues to pursue its strategic plans as previously disclosed, including its ongoing efforts to secure financing to meet its liquidity needs.

CONTACTS:

At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
IR@catheterprecision.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
