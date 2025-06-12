Finning International Inc: Finning appoints David Primrose as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed David Primrose, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective immediately. Mr. Primrose will retain responsibility for his current business support functions.

The appointment of Mr. Primrose is a result of the Company's succession planning process and follows the decision of Greg Palaschuk, Finning's former Chief Financial Officer, to leave the Company to pursue another opportunity in the financial services sector in Toronto. Mr. Palaschuk will remain with the Company until July 31, 2025 in an advisory capacity, to ensure a smooth transition, including through the anticipated closing of the sale of 4Refuel and completion of the second quarter.

"Since joining Finning in 2014, Greg has made a positive impact on our company. For more than five years as CFO, Greg helped develop and drive the execution of our strategy, improve our earnings capacity and has developed a strong finance team to support Dave with his added responsibilities. We are thankful for Greg's contributions and wish him well in his next opportunity," said Kevin Parkes, President and CEO.

"Dave has held several senior management roles over his 36-year career at Finning and is well positioned to continue to drive the execution of our strategy and financial results. We will continue to simplify our organizational structure and Dave's extensive and diverse experience throughout Finning will help drive these changes," said Mr. Parkes.

Mr. Primrose is a Chartered Professional Accountant. His previous executive roles in Finning include, among others, President of Finning Canada, Managing Director for Finning UK and Ireland, Executive Vice President of Mining for Finning Canada, and Senior Vice President, Human Resources, for Finning International.

About Finning

Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

