Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913612 | ISIN: CA2499061083 | Ticker-Symbol: DC2
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 21:51
86,60 Euro
-0,52 % -0,45
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,4588,1010:50
86,4588,1010:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 23:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2025, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 77,507,142 which represented 90.35% of the 85,782,830 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 25, 2025.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director NomineeNumber of
Votes FOR		Percentage of
Votes FOR		Number of
Votes AGAINST		Percentage of
Votes AGAINST
Deepak Chopra75,876,56598.81%912,2021.19%
Eric Demirian72,960,21895.01%3,828,5514.99%
Dennis Maple73,891,50596.23%2,897,2623.77%
Jane Mowat76,767,14599.97%21,6250.03%
Chris Muntwyler75,883,99798.82%904,7731.18%
Jane O'Hagan 75,033,10397.71%1,755,6662.29%
Edward Ryan76,223,39999.26%565,3700.74%
John Walker73,935,13596.28%2,853,6353.72%
Laura Wilkin76,767,15896.28%21,6120.03%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of Votes
FOR		Percentage of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage of Votes
WITHHELD
77,241,69999.66%265,4430.34%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the "Say-On-Pay" resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of Votes
FOR		Percentage of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
AGAINST		Percentage of Total Votes
AGAINST
74,071,83096.46%2,716,9383.54%

About Descartes
Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Descartes Investor Contact
Laurie McCauley
(519) 746-6114 x202358
investor@descartes.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.