Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5QF | ISIN: EE3100137985 | Ticker-Symbol: I6B
Frankfurt
13.06.25 | 09:59
3,175 Euro
-0,31 % -0,010
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEFIT GREEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENEFIT GREEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2003,40010:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENEFIT GREEN AS: Enefit Green production data - May 2025

In May, Enefit Green produced 153.2 GWh of electricity, which is almost by a third more than last year. The increase in production was due to the new wind and solar farms added to the production portfolio during the past year, mainly the Sopi-Tootsi and Kelme I wind farms and the Sopi solar farm.

The volume of wind energy production in May was 122 GWh, which is 34% higher than a year ago.

Downregulations due to excessively low electricity prices had major impact on the production volume of wind farms leaving 26.5 GWh unproduced, of which more than a half, or 14.2 GWh on the Finnish market. The provision of system services in Estonia and Lithuania reduced the volume of production by -7.2 GWh. The impact of wind farms' availability on production was -5.7 GWh. The wind conditions in May affected the production of wind farms by about -12.7 GWh compared to expectations, of which -9.2 GWh came from Lithuanian wind farms, where weighted average wind speed reached only 5.6 m/s.

The volume of solar energy production reached 19.9 GWh in May, which was nearly 50% higher than last year, mainly due to the production from the new Sopi (May production 6.4 GWh) and two Latvian solar farms (2.6 GWh). Similarly to wind farms, the production volume of solar farms was significantly affected by downregulation caused by excessively low electricity prices, as a result of which 2.6 GWh was left unproduced in May. In Polish solar farms, grid-related production restrictions caused negative 0.5 GWh impact on the production. The impact of weather conditions on the production of solar energy was positive +0.3 GWh. Starting from May, we are the first solar energy producer on the Baltic market to offer system services with solar farm, which reduced monthly production volume by 0.2 GWh.

Electricity production of the Iru cogeneration plant reached 11.2 GWh (-6%) and the production of thermal energy was 36.1 GWh (-4.7%) in May.

May 2025May 2024Change, %
Electricity production by countries, GWh
Estonia90.246.992.5%
Lithuania54.249.310.0%
Latvia2.6--
Poland4.24.7-9.6%
Finland1.915.2-87.4%
Total153.2116.132.0%
Electricity production by segment, GWh
Wind122.090.834.4%
incl. new wind farms69.940.473.2%
Cogeneration (Iru)11.211.9-6.2%
Solar19.913.349.6%
incl. new solar farms15.78.683.4%
Other0.20.153.3%
Total153.2116.132.0%
Heat energy, GWh36.137.8-4.7%

Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.