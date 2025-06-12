Anzeige
WKN: A2P381 | ISIN: CA36352H1001 | Ticker-Symbol: B7U
Stuttgart
13.06.25 | 08:22
1,340 Euro
+9,84 % +0,120
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GALIANO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALIANO GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,38010:52
1,3401,38510:37
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 23:05 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Galiano Gold Inc.: Galiano Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 12, 2025, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Set the Number of Directors at Eight

The resolution to fix the number of directors at eight was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

198,550,630

99.33

1,342,228

0.67

Election of Directors

The eight nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Name

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Matt Badylak

186,462,436

99.86

257,517

0.14

Paul N. Wright

186,342,030

99.80

377,923

0.20

Judith Mosely

186,425,162

99.84

294,791

0.16

Dawn Moss

186,381,671

99.82

338,282

0.18

Greg Martin

186,483,286

99.87

236,668

0.13

Moira Smith

186,422,315

99.84

297,639

0.16

Navin Dyal

186,409,508

99.83

310,446

0.17

Lauren Roberts

186,423,176

99.84

296,777

0.16

Appointment of Auditors - Ernst & Young LLP ("EY LLP")

EY LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

199,117,724

99.61

775,135

0.39

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

185,882,177

99.55

837,778

0.45

A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
