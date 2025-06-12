Galiano Gold Inc.: Galiano Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 12, 2025, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
Set the Number of Directors at Eight
The resolution to fix the number of directors at eight was approved.
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes Against
% Votes Against
198,550,630
99.33
1,342,228
0.67
Election of Directors
The eight nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company.
Director Name
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Matt Badylak
186,462,436
99.86
257,517
0.14
Paul N. Wright
186,342,030
99.80
377,923
0.20
Judith Mosely
186,425,162
99.84
294,791
0.16
Dawn Moss
186,381,671
99.82
338,282
0.18
Greg Martin
186,483,286
99.87
236,668
0.13
Moira Smith
186,422,315
99.84
297,639
0.16
Navin Dyal
186,409,508
99.83
310,446
0.17
Lauren Roberts
186,423,176
99.84
296,777
0.16
Appointment of Auditors - Ernst & Young LLP ("EY LLP")
EY LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
199,117,724
99.61
775,135
0.39
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes Against
% Votes Against
185,882,177
99.55
837,778
0.45
A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.
About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.
