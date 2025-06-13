pv magazine USA speaks with Solar Insure's Dean Chiaravallotti about how solar companies can adapt business models, innovate product offerings, and deploy strategic tools to remain competitive in a shifting US market. From pv magazine USA The residential solar industry is under threat by a myriad of challenges including tariffs, high interest rates and potential changes that could result if the One Big Beautiful Bill passes unchanged. As a result, the sector has suffered some noteworthy bankruptcies including Mosaic, a solar loan company, and residential solar installers Sunnova, SunPower and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...