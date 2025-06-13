Anzeige
13.06.2025 10:48 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 12 June 2025 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 94.26p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 99.41p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 106.64p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

13 June 2025


