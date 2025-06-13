New research from Saudi Arabia shows that PV, concentrated solar power (CSP), or hybrid PV-CSP systems could significantly reduce the levelized cost of hydrogen. CSP offers higher capacity factors, but PV-driven electrolysis provides the lowest projected cost for hydrogen production. Researchers from Saudi Arabia's King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals have studied the technical and economic feasibility of producing green hydrogen using standalone PV, CSP, or hybrid PV-CSP systems. "Instead of limiting ourselves to levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) calculation and optimization, we also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...