Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) says it has added 800 MW of solar to its flagship Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park this year alone. By the end of the decade, the site's cumulative capacity is set to reach 7. 26 GW. The cumulative capacity of Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, billed as the largest single-site solar park in the world, has reached 3. 86 GW, according to an update from DEWA. Since the start of the year, DEWA has added 800 MW of solar to the project. Its cumulative capacity now accounts for 21. 5% of the public infrastructure company's total ...

