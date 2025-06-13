Concept Medical Inc.: Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare Completes Enrollment in TRANSFORM II RCT, A landmark study comparing MagicTouch SCB vs DES in Native Coronary Vessels

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary Investigator, Bernardo Cortese MD, proudly announces the successful completion of patient enrollment in the TRANSFORM II randomized controlled trial (RCT). This pivotal study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the MagicTouch Sirolimus-Coated Balloon (SCB) compared to an everolimus-eluting stent (EES) in treating de-novo coronary vessels.

TRANSFORM II (Sirolimus-Coated Balloon Versus Drug-Eluting Stent in Native Coronary Vessels) is an investigator-driven trial sponsored by Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare in Milano, Italy, and has now achieved its target enrollment of >1,820 patients. The final patient was enrolled on 6thJune 2025, marking a major milestone for the trial. Led by Study Chairman Prof. Bernardo Cortese (University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, Cleveland, USA) and a distinguished steering committee, TRANSFORM II is one of the largest global randomized controlled trials evaluating drug-coated balloon and has enrolled patients from 52 centers across Europe, Asia and South America. Key features of the TRANSFORM II trial include:

Prof. Bernardo Cortese, Study Chairman of TRANSFORM II, commented: "After 3 and a half years we were able to complete the enrollment in TRANSFORM II trial, a study that involved 52 centers across 3 continents, and this is amazing. The effort put by our Team in Fondazione RIC and each Investigator of the study led to a quite fast enrollment in such a big, ambitious study. Our goal is to advance the adoption of DCB in the coronary space, testing this sirolimus DCB with the most studied and used DES, in a daily patient population. Along with the guidance of the recently published DCB ARC guidelines, we are paving the route for the modern angioplasty era!".

Coronary vessels of this size (which account for roughly 80% of patients undergoing percutaneous coronary interventions) present unique treatment challenges. Currently, interventional cardiologists must often choose a permanent implant namely a drug-eluting stent - effectively "caging" a small vessel - which may compromise long-term outcomes. The head-to-head comparison of MagicTouch SCB against a current standard of care (the EES family of drug-eluting stents) in TRANSFORM II is poised to provide critical evidence for an alternative approach. This trial has the potential to reshape treatment practices by establishing drug-coated balloons as the next viable option for patients with coronary artery disease.

Drug-coated balloon technology has long been viewed as a promising solution for small, de-novo coronary lesions, and sirolimus is a viable alternative to the first generation of DCB eluting paclitaxel. Data from this large-scale RCT are expected to support a paradigm shift towards broader use of drug-coated balloons. Implanting a drug-eluting stent in a tiny artery is far from ideal for both patients and physicians, so a rigorous study validating the use of SCB was needed. TRANSFORM II is set to fulfill that need, with initial 12-month outcomes anticipated to shed light on the long-term benefits of avoiding permanent implants in coronary vessels.

Dr. Manish Doshi, Founder & Managing Director of Concept Medical Group, commented: "The completion of patient enrollment in TRANSFORM II is a significant milestone in our mission to bring innovative drug-delivery technologies to the forefront of interventional cardiology. We are proud to scientifically support one of the largest global randomized trials evaluating sirolimus-coated balloon technology. This achievement reflects our commitment to clinical excellence, scientific rigor, and ultimately, better outcomes for patients around the world."

The MagicTouch SCB, developed by Concept Medical Inc., utilizes proprietary Nanoluté technology to deliver sub-micron particles of sirolimus encapsulated in a biocompatible carrier, ensuring deep penetration into the vessel wall. The device has received CE Mark approval in Europe alongwith Breakthrough Device Designation & IDE Approval from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of small coronary vessels and in-stent restenosis with ongoing clinical trials.

Concept Medical Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, has a global presence and is dedicated to enhancing patient care through cutting-edge research and development of drug-delivery technologies. Its proprietary platforms are designed to deliver pharmaceutical agents across vascular luminal surfaces with unparalleled precision. Concept Medical is the developer of the MagicTouch family of Sirolimus-Coated Balloons (SCB) - the world's first and most utilized SCB technology - well recognized for its versatility and efficacy in treating coronary and peripheral artery disease. The revolutionary MagicTouch and Abluminus product lines have been used to treat over a million patients globally, setting a new standard for vascular therapy.

