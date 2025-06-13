DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity 13-Jun-2025 / 10:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 June 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Issue of Equity The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has issued 5,650,000 new ordinary shares in the Company at 0.5p per new ordinary share raising the sum of GBP28,250. The Company has continued to build and diversify its portfolio, recently acquiring a position in The Smarter Web Company plc warrants, Supernova Metals Corp equity and Wishbone Gold plc equity. Following the issue of the new ordinary shares described above the Company now has 194,252,222 ordinary shares in issue. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: IOE TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 392662 EQS News ID: 2154930 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

