Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Dow Jones News
13.06.2025 11:39 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity 
13-Jun-2025 / 10:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 June 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Issue of Equity 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has issued 5,650,000 new ordinary shares in the 
Company at 0.5p per new ordinary share raising the sum of GBP28,250. 
 
The Company has continued to build and diversify its portfolio, recently acquiring a position in The Smarter Web 
Company plc warrants, Supernova Metals Corp equity and Wishbone Gold plc equity. 
 
  
 
  
 
Following the issue of the new ordinary shares described above the Company now has 194,252,222 ordinary shares in 
issue. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
  
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 392662 
EQS News ID:  2154930 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154930&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2025 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
