Nerdaxe Hydro Unveils Its First-Ever Liquid-Cooled NerdQaxe+ Miner

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Nerdaxe Hydro, a developer of precision liquid-cooled mining hardware, has announced the upcoming release of the NerdQaxe+ Hydro - its first liquid-cooled version of the open-source NerdQaxe+ Bitcoin miner. Launching June 23, this marks a new milestone in solo mining innovation and hardware design.

The NerdQaxe+ Hydro introduces direct-to-chip cooling via copper-core cold plates and a carefully engineered coolant loop. The result is a compact, low-noise miner tailored for non-industrial environments - such as home offices, labs, and maker spaces - where thermal management and sound levels are essential.

Designed for solo miners, this model combines performance and efficiency in a refined form factor. The custom cold plate assembly was developed in collaboration with CryoByte Labs, known for its expertise in liquid cooling systems for high-performance computing.

This launch reflects a growing demand for more sustainable and user-friendly mining solutions that can operate efficiently in residential or small-scale settings. By bringing liquid cooling to the NerdQaxe+ platform, Nerdaxe Hydro is expanding the capabilities of home mining hardware while preserving the open-source ethos that defines the Bitaxe community.

Early Access for Insiders: Secure Your Spot Before the Drop Goes Live

Only a finite number of units will be released in this first drop. To get early access, mining fans are invited to sign up as a Nerdaxe Insider at NerdaxeHydro.com/Nerdqaxe-Insiders. Insiders will receive an exclusive 30-minute head start to place their order when the product goes live.

Quantities are extremely limited - every minute will count.

Plug in & Win: Be the First to Own the NerdQaxe+ Hydro

To celebrate the launch, Nerdaxe Hydro is running a "Plug in & Win" giveaway where one lucky winner will receive:

The very first NerdQaxe+ Hydro ever assembled

A limited-edition Nerdaxe merch pack

How to enter:

Follow @NerdAxeHydro on X (formerly Twitter) Like & Retweet the giveaway post Sign up at NerdaxeHydro.com/giveaway

Deadline to enter: June 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST

Winner announced: June 23, 2025

