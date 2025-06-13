Robex Resources Inc.: Robex remains on track for first gold at Kiniero in Q4 2025

Highlights:

Construction at Robex's Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea, remains on schedule and budget with first gold pour on track for Q4 2025.

Project remains LTI free (lost time injury).

All project engineering and detail design completed.

Phase 1 grade control drilling of Mansounia pit continues, with 55,430m drilled and 61,520 samples collected. Mansounia drilling to be completed by end of June, with drilling to commence at the Sabali pit.

SMP (Structural, Mechanical & Piping) works commenced, with 115 tonnes erected in the milling building and pipe racks.

All purchase orders for mechanical and electrical equipment, piping and electrical materials completed and on track for delivery, including 90% of power station materials collected and shipped.

Process plant concrete is approximately 95% complete and power station concrete 32% complete.

Structural steel and platework fabrication at 89% and 90% complete respectively, with 11 shipments of structural steel and four shipments of platework in transit to Kiniero. All fabrication is to be completed ahead of schedule.

Field tank structures 64% completed. CIL Tank Train A is completed with CIL Tank Train B due for completion mid-July 2025.

Preparation of Phase 1A of the tailings storage facility base is nearing completion, with 625,607m2 of 800,000m2 liner placed.

Fuel supply contract was awarded and construction of the fuel storage facility commenced.

Mill installation contract awarded, and the installation team is mobilising to site.

Contracts for mining and drill and blast to be signed this month, with mobilisation commenced. ROM pad backfilling completed.

Geotechnical drilling for a solar farm commenced.

QUEBEC CITY, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc ("Robex" or the "Company") (ASX: RXR | TSX-V: RBX | OTC: RSRBF | Börse Frankfurt: RB4) is pleased to provide a June 2025 project construction update for its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Robex is on track to deliver first gold at Kiniero in Q4 2025.





Figure 1: Aerial view of the Kiniero site showing process plant and infrastructure (9 June 2025)





Figure 2: View of Milling building showing erection of steel (7 June 2025)





Figure 3: View of CIL with main pipe rack steel erection of steel (11 June 2025)





Figure 4: Tailings storage facility showing the extent of lining and main embankment construction (7 June 2025)





Figure 5: View of the Milling and CIL looking west (7 June 2025)

Robex's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Wilcox said:

"Kiniero is moving closer to completion each month, and it is so pleasing to see this progress continue in a safe and methodical manner, maintaining our schedule to achieve first gold in Q4 2025. We've ordered everything we need for the project and deliveries of materials are arriving at site on a regular basis to ensure we continue to meet our targets. Design is complete and many aspects of the project build are underway or nearing completion.

Grade control drilling is progressing well and will provide us with important data for mine planning at Mansounia before we head to the Sabali pit to continue this work.

Having completed our Initial Public Offer to raise A$120 million, followed by our successful listing on the ASX earlier this month, we are renewed in our efforts to deliver Shareholder value through Kiniero and Nampala, and look forward to providing further updates on Kiniero's progress as we get closer to pouring first gold."

Kiniero Construction Activities

Construction at Kiniero continues to track well against the schedule, with the majority of concrete for the process plant completed. Three shipments of structural steel arrived on site, with progressive deliveries scheduled to arrive every two weeks. The SMP contractor has commenced structural steel erection of the milling building and pipe racks. The milling installation crew has commenced mobilisation to site with erection to begin mid-June 2025. The tailings dam construction is progressing well, with 78% of the phase 1A lining completed.





Figure 6: Primary crusher ROM pad and chamber (7 June 2025)





Figure 7: View of reclaim chamber (7 June 2025)





Figure 8: Five out of eight power station generator bases have been poured (7 Jun 2025)





Figure 9: Power station engines collected and loaded into charter vessel (7 June 2025)





Figure 10: Power Station ancillary equipment loaded into charter vessel (7 June 2025)

Next Steps

Complete final two remaining major concrete pours within the process plant by end of June 2025.

Complete Tailings Storage Dam phase 1A lining by end of June 2025.

Commence mill installation works on site.

Continue with erection of steelwork within the process plant.

Commence overland piping installation.

Commence grade control drilling of Sabali pit.

Execute contracts for mining and drill and blast on customary terms for the nature of these services.

Award the ore haulage contract.

Award the laboratory and power station operation and maintenance contracts.

Procure critical, operating and maintenance spares.

Robex remains very well positioned to advance the construction of Kiniero, which remains on schedule to realise first gold production by Q4 2025.

This announcement was approved by the Managing Director.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

www.robexgold.com

Investors and Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about the Company's management's ("Management's") current expectations and plans that allow investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

Statements made in this news release that describe the Company's or Management's estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be "forward-looking statements", and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "can", "contemplate", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "guide", "indication", "intend", "intention", "likely", "may", "might", "objective", "opportunity", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control.

Specific forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions, including: the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the Kiniero Gold Project as set out in the feasibility study with respect thereto, as the same may be updated, the whole in accordance with the revised timeline previously disclosed by the Company; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the Kiniero Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the Kiniero Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability of the Company to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; and the Company's access to the facility made available under the Sprott Facility Agreement (as detailed in the replacement prospectus dated 6 May 2025 and lodged with ASX on 3 June 2026) (Facility Agreement).

Risks

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company is unable to fulfil the conditions precedent to drawdowns under the , and is therefore not able to borrow some or all of the principal amount otherwise available under the Facility Agreement; the risk that the Company is unable to generate sufficient cash flow or complete subsequent debt or equity financings to allow it to repay amounts borrowed under the Facility Agreement; the risk that the obligors under the Facility Agreement are unable to comply with the financial and other covenants under the Facility Agreement, giving rise to an event of default; geopolitical risks and security challenges associated with its operations in West Africa, including the Company's inability to assert its rights and the possibility of civil unrest and civil disobedience; fluctuations in the price of gold; uncertainties as to the Company's estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the replacement of the Company's depleted mineral reserves; the Company's limited number of projects; the risk that the Kiniero Gold Project will never reach the production stage; the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; equity interests and royalty payments payable to third parties; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; uncertainty surrounding the imposition of tariffs by one country, including, but not limited to, the United States, on goods or services being imported into that country from another country and the ultimate effect of such tariffs on the Company's supply chains; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly as between the Canadian dollar, in which the Company presently raises its equity financings, and the US dollar; the risk of any pending or future litigation against the Company; limitations on transactions between the Company and its foreign subsidiaries; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; tax risks, including changes in taxation laws or assessments on the Company; the Company obtaining and maintaining titles to property as well as the permits and licenses required for the Company's ongoing operations; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the effects of public health crises on the Company's activities; the Company's relations with its employees and other stakeholders, including local governments and communities in the countries in which it operates; the risk of any violations of applicable anticorruption laws, export control regulations, economic sanction programs and related laws by the Company or its agents; the risk that the Company encounters conflicts with small-scale miners; competition with other mining companies; the Company's dependence on third-party contractors; the Company's reliance on key executives and highly skilled personnel; the Company's access to adequate infrastructure; the risks associated with the Company's potential liabilities regarding its tailings storage facilities; supply chain disruptions; hazards and risks normally associated with mineral exploration and gold mining development and production operations; problems related to weather and climate; the risk of information technology system failures and cybersecurity threats; and the risk that the Company may not be able to insure against all the potential risks associated with its operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors are not intended to represent a complete and exhaustive list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, they should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

See also the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caor on the Company's website at www.robexgold.com, for additional information on risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Additional Updates

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof and are based upon the opinions and estimates of Management and information available to Management as at the date hereof.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or Management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/189fbe88-e3c1-43fb-89fd-33cddf793f80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41528768-72e1-4feb-8c1f-d49a12a185b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/602128e3-3250-48e8-b6ea-ca75e80797a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/296046f0-b339-4399-8c04-74febb4b0ca9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44ba89e2-ad34-440d-8c8f-32718a177407

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37309baa-530c-474a-bfa7-8ecc53a5b6bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6a9d311-ad5b-493d-9515-3d36f5cc9a71

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c899061-a9be-4b79-b8d2-f66c7372926f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31b07176-14fe-46c1-a9f2-5f69e2a84825

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bd7546a-88f3-4866-9006-0887332a44ef