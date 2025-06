DogWifHat (WIF) leads short-term momentum with strong volume and bullish charts, while Ket (KET) shows long-term DAO-driven promise. Avalanche-based Ket (KET) and Solana's DogWifHat (WIF) have erupted in popularity this week-KET is up ~14.8% in 24 hours, currently trading near $0.58-$0.59 on $21?M volume, while WIF hovers around $0.98-$0.99 with a hefty $420?M+ daily turnover. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...