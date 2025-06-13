Plywood Market worth $60.31 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Plywood Market by Type (Softwood, Hardwood), Application (Construction, Industrial), Use Type (New Construction, Rehabilitation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", plywood market was valued at USD 47.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 60.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2025 and 2030.

The global market for plywood is growing at a constant rate, with rising material protection requirements in various industries. Plywood is widely used in roofing, flooring, wall sheathing, and furniture manufacturing, benefiting from technological advancements that make it moisture-proof and fire-retardant. It is also in demand for transportation equipment, boat building, and decorative interior design due to its attractive appeal. Plywood is also commonly used in interior design for ornamental finishes, ceilings, and wall sheathing since it is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Because of its high load-bearing capability and tolerance, it is used in industrial applications for crate manufacture, roofing, packaging, and partitioning. Specialized plywood is used in the transportation and maritime industries for railcar interiors, shipbuilding, and truck bodies due to its ability to withstand mechanical stress and dampness.

The market holds a dominant position in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by infrastructure development and rapid industrialization, while North America and Europe focus mainly on innovation and environmental standards. Challenges such as limitations in raw material supply and deforestation are pushing manufacturers to adopt sustainable forestry practices and certified wood sources.

The softwood type is the largest segment in terms of value in the global plywood market.

Softwood is the largest type in the global plywood market in terms of value during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by its production affordability compared to hardwood. Softwood trees, such as pine and fir, are easy to cultivate, making the entire process less time-consuming. These trees are ideal for use in modular construction, prefabricated units, and temporary structures. Being inexpensive, useful, and widely applicable in the construction sector, softwood plywood represents the largest segment of the worldwide plywood market industry.

In 2024, the construction segment held the largest share of the plywood market.

The construction segment accounted for the largest share of the plywood market in terms of value in 2024. This dominant position of plywood highlights the rapid increase in demand for construction due to growth in both the housing and commercial sectors. Plywood is extensively used in roofing and flooring, wall sheathing, and other building components to provide structural support. This segment remains a significant contributor to market value, driven by increasing urbanization and the rising need for durable, weather-resistant materials, particularly in developing economies.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global plywood market, in terms of value, in 2024.

In 2024, North America was the second-largest region in the plywood market in terms of value, reflecting its mature yet stable demand across key end-use applications such as furniture, packaging, and building and construction. The modernization of the region's industrial base has also driven demand for durable, long-lasting plywood. Although growth was moderate compared to Europe, strict regulatory policies in North America, product quality concerns, and environmental considerations for sustainable products are driving stable demand for high-quality plywood, with an emphasis on softwood and hardwood.

The key players profiled in the report include Georgia-Pacific (US), Boise Cascade Company (US), Weyerhaeuser Company (US), UPM (Finland), SVEZA Group (Russia), Austral Plywoods (Australia), PotlatchDeltic Corporation (US), Greenply Industries Limited (India), Metsä Group (Finland), and CenturyPly (India).

