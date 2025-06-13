Safe 'N' Sound Environmental Services Ltd. Recognized with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Asbestos Removal in Halton Region

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Safe 'N' Sound Environmental Services Ltd., a Burlington-based environmental remediation firm, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Asbestos Removal category in the Halton Region. This distinction highlights the company's commitment to providing safe, effective, and fully certified environmental solutions for both residential and commercial clients.

Founded in 2019, Safe 'N' Sound Environmental Services has earned a strong reputation for delivering professional asbestos abatement, mold remediation, environmental testing, and hazardous materials management. The company's team of licensed and trained professionals ensures that each project meets regulatory compliance and exceeds safety expectations.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a testament to our team's dedication to creating safer environments," said Michael Rocha, Owner of Safe 'N' Sound Environmental Services Ltd. "We take great pride in the trust our clients place in us, and we're committed to upholding that trust through every project we take on."

Comprehensive Environmental Services

Safe 'N' Sound Environmental Services offers a broad range of remediation and testing services designed to protect the health and safety of property occupants. Their service areas span across Southern Ontario, including homes, businesses, schools, industrial sites, and government buildings.

Core services include:

Asbestos Testing and Abatement (Types 1, 2, and 3)

Mold Testing and Remediation

Air Quality and Bulk Sampling

Lead and Vermiculite Removal

Clean Demolition and Site Clearing

Drug Lab and Biohazard Clean-up

COVID-19 Sanitizing and Disinfection

Respiratory Fit Testing

Certified Training: Asbestos 253W, 253S, WHMIS, Mold Awareness

Each project begins with a thorough consultation and is executed with precision, transparency, and compliance. The team uses advanced equipment, industry-approved methods, and follows all Ministry of Labour regulations to ensure work is completed safely and effectively.

Respected by Industry Leaders and Homeowners Alike

Safe 'N' Sound Environmental Services has been a four-time recipient of the Halton Business Excellence Award and is widely known as a trusted name among homeowners, contractors, and developers. The company is also a preferred environmental contractor for Bryan Baeumler, a well-known Canadian builder and television personality-reinforcing its status as a respected and skilled remediation partner.

Client reviews regularly highlight the company's professionalism, quick turnaround times, and commitment to delivering peace of mind in high-stakes environments.

Advancing Environmental Safety

With this latest recognition, Safe 'N' Sound Environmental Services Ltd. remains focused on expanding its reach and reinforcing its role as a leader in environmental safety across Southern Ontario. The company plans to continue developing specialized services and growing its team of certified professionals to meet rising demand for safe demolition, hazard containment, and indoor environmental quality.

"We understand the responsibility that comes with what we do," added Rocha. "Whether it's a family home or a large commercial site, our mission stays the same: protect people, follow the science, and deliver solutions that last."

To learn more about Safe 'N' Sound Environmental Services Ltd. and their range of services, CLICK HERE or visit www.safensoundenvironmentalservices.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

