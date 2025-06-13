Stories With Substance Partners With the UnderBelly to Launch Disruptive Mental Health and Body Positivity App

Unlocking New Wellness Markets with Precision Messaging and Storytelling Strategy for Growth

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Stories with Substance, a boutique marketing and messaging consultancy led by CEO Sarah Vancini, has partnered with wellness brand The UnderBelly to support the launch of its newest yoga app.

Jessamyn Stanley

Jessamyn Stanley in a yoga pose

The UnderBelly, co-founded by renowned author and yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanley, is known for its community-driven, healing-centered approach. The brand is looking to engage beyond its primarily millennial audience and reach older adults navigating grief, identity shifts, or self-image challenges.

Stories with Substance has brought its signature approach-deep technical empathy, cross-functional alignment, and profound storytelling-to craft The UnderBelly's strategic messaging, customer narratives, and go-to-market content. The result is a resonant digital experience that balances both cutting-edge and profoundly personal insights.

"This isn't marketing that shouts louder. It's marketing that listens deeply," said Vancini "This is marketing with a soul-narratives that invite trust, deepen connection, and help people feel seen."

The partnership also demonstrates an expanding role of strategic storytelling in healthcare-adjacent wellness spaces. As emotionally intelligent platforms like The UnderBelly emerge, the need for messaging that is as grounded as it is inspiring becomes more urgent.

Stories with Substance has been helping visionary brands connect with audiences in ways that are credible, specific, and impactful. Their growing footprint in healthcare and tech sectors includes working with Fortune 100 companies on branding for products post-acquisition as well as preparing brands pre-acquisition through analytics-driven storytelling.

