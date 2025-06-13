Rhythm Energy Acquires Inspire Clean Energy, Forming One of the Nation's Largest Independent Green-Energy Retailers

Deal adds immediate Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest scale and accelerates rollout of innovative products like Rhythm's PowerShift Time-of-Use plan

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Rhythm Energy, Inc. ("Rhythm") today announced it has acquired Inspire Clean Energy ("Inspire"), a leading provider of subscription-based, 100-percent renewable electricity plans across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ohio, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel to Rhythm on the transaction, which extends Rhythm's reach beyond Texas into major deregulated markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, advancing the company's mission to make clean energy the household standard nationwide.

rhythm energy logo



"Adding Inspire to the Rhythm family gives us the geographic reach to serve millions of new customers with the highly rated customer experience Texans already enjoy," said PJ Popovic, CEO of Rhythm. "Together we become one of the largest independent green-energy retailers in the country and can roll out innovations like our PowerShift Time-of-Use plan and device-enabled demand-response programs that put customers fully in control of their energy costs."

Inspire's strong base in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest provides Rhythm with immediate scale. The combined operations create a platform that will allow Rhythm to launch innovative products, and customer-centric digital experiences to deregulated electricity markets across the US. By marrying Rhythm's data-driven technology with Inspire's successful subscription model, customers will see enhanced digital tools and advanced offerings that can help lower energy costs while shrinking carbon footprints. Most importantly, both companies share a commitment to making clean energy plans simple, affordable, and accessible, accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon future for households across the country.

Rhythm offers 100% renewable energy plans to households and businesses. Founded in 2020, Rhythm is leading customers through the energy transition-sustainably-by engineering innovative products that truly empower customers, elevate their energy experience, and enhance their lives. In just a few years, Rhythm has become one of the highest-rated, fastest-growing independent green energy retail electricity providers in Texas. Learn more at www.GotRhythm.com .

Inspire is a mission-driven, technology-enabled clean energy company that subscribes people to a world where energy from renewable sources is a better choice for their home and the environment. With Inspire, members receive access to clean energy plans and peace of mind from a predictable price for their home's electricity supply. Founded in 2014, Inspire has made it easy for hundreds of thousands of people to join the clean energy movement and take action against climate change.

