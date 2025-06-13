Limited engagement includes the world premiere of ParaNorman: The Thrifting

Following the record-breaking 2024 re-release of Coraline, LAIKA once again partners with Fathom Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing to bring this Halloween event to the global moviegoing audience

LAIKA's award-winning stop-motion animated film ParaNormanreturns this Halloween for a one-week theatrical engagement.

LAIKA to Re-Release ParaNorman.

As with the record-breaking 15th Anniversary 2024 re-release of Coraline in 2D and RealD 3D, LAIKA will bring the gloriously remastered ParaNorman (originally released in 2012) to global audiences in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing in international markets premiering Thursday, October 23 and Fathom Entertainment in the US premiering Saturday, October 25.

LAIKA's delightful second film, which garnered multiple awards including Oscar®, BAFTA® and Golden Globe nominations, as well as multiple ANNIE Awards®, was written by Chris Butler (Missing Link, ParaNorman) and directed by Butler and Sam Fell (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget). Offered in stunning, newly remastered RealD 3D and 2D formats, ParaNorman's return launches a year-long 20th Anniversary celebration of LAIKA, it was announced today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The studio's new, CG animated short film, ParaNorman: The Thrifting is directed by LAIKA's lead character designer Thibault LeClercq and written by Chris Butler. The short features the voice work of Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Anna Kendrick reprising her role of Norman's older sister, Courtney Babcock. Produced in association with Passion Pictures, ParaNorman: The Thrifting will be attached to the re-release screenings.

Coraline's re-release success last year signaled an audience desire for repertory cinema as moviegoers re-discover older films, especially accessible horror titles that families can enjoy together. Coraline's return scored $56M in worldwide box office, making it one of the biggest global film re-releases of the past decade and the highest grossing stop-motion movie of all time.

"ParaNorman was a breakthrough film for LAIKA -- emotionally rich, visually daring, and proudly weird in all the right ways," said LAIKA's Chief Marketing Operations Officer David Burke. "Bringing it back to theaters in stunning remastered 3D, paired with a brand-new short film, is an invitation for audiences to rediscover the heart and humor of Norman's world -- or experience it for the first time. Today, horror has become a shared family ritual, and ParaNorman sits right at the intersection of spooky and meaningful. It's the perfect 'starter horror' -- a gateway into genre storytelling that's as thoughtful as it is thrilling."

"Fathom is very pleased to extend our distribution partnership with LAIKA and bring the critically acclaimed ParaNorman back to US audiences this Halloween in both 2D and RealD 3D and with the exclusive consumer added value feature, ParaNorman: The Thrifting," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer. "Coraline consumers voted with their wallets last year, resulting in approximately 70% of the record-breaking $34M+ U.S. theatrical box office coming in 3D. ParaNorman is the ideal, spooky follow-up for audiences to enjoy on the big screen later this year."

"Following the incredible global response to Coraline's theatrical re-release, which surpassed its original box office run in some international markets, we're thrilled to partner with LAIKA once again to bring ParaNorman back to the big screen this Fall," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "ParaNorman is a visually stunning, emotionally resonant film that deserves to be experienced in theaters -- both in 2D and in vividly remastered RealD 3D. We can't wait for audiences around the world to rediscover this groundbreaking stop-motion classic."

About LAIKA:

LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President CEO Travis Knight. The studio's five films: Missing Link (2019), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), The Boxtrolls (2014), ParaNorman (2012) and Coraline (2009) have all been nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing the animated feature films The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke with a screenplay to be written by Dave Kajganich.

LAIKA's Live Action subsidiary has a range of projects in development including feature films based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow; an original script Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-verse films) producing, and an original project from Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts (Dune). Captain Marvel filmmakers Anna Boden Ryan Fleck will write and direct LAIKA's live action adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid's new novel Atmosphere. www.laika.com

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

About Trafalgar Releasing:

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution, connecting fans through unforgettable cinematic experiences in over 15,000 theatres across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, the company specializes in the production, acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of live and pre-recorded content, led by a global team in the UK, US, and Germany. Trafalgar Releasing's diverse slate spans chart-topping concert films and live concert broadcasts, award-winning theatre, acclaimed opera, dance, television, podcasts, and music documentaries featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Pink Floyd, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, The Chosen and the Royal Ballet and Opera. For more information, visit Trafalgar-releasing.com.

