BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 12 June 2025 were:

205.53p Capital only

205.59p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 21,407 Ordinary Shares on 12th June 2025, the Company has 56,551,357 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,809,948 which are held in treasury.