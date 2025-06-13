Anzeige
13.06.2025
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

June 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 12 June 2025 were:

228.59p Capital only (undiluted)
233.74p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 344 ordinary shares on 5th June 2025, the Company has 19,256,610 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


