China Communications Construction Co. has begun building the 70 MW Enesolar-3 solar plant in Nicaragua, which will supply power to state water utility Enacal and cover about 40% of its electricity needs. The PV project is the largest in the country to date. Construction is underway on a 70 MW solar project in Nicaragua. The Enesolar-3 solar facility, located in the town of Nindirí in the Masaya department of western Nicaragua, will be the country's largest solar installation to date. An inauguration ceremony for the project, which is being led by China Communications Construction, took place ...

