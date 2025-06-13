Celebrating Excellence: The Shawn Lepp Group | Keller Williams Energy Lepp Group Real Estate Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Residential Real Estate

WHITBY, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is proud to announce that The Shawn Lepp Group | Keller Williams Energy Lepp Group Real Estate has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Residential Real Estate category for the Durham Region. This recognition highlights the group's proven track record, expert leadership, and commitment to delivering superior service to buyers and sellers alike.

Led by real estate veteran Shawn Lepp, the team has earned a reputation as one of the most effective and trusted in the Durham Region. With more than 100 years of combined experience and over 120 homes sold annually, the group is known for its strategic approach, expert market knowledge, and personalized client care. Each member of the team is a licensed professional, supported by a dedicated staff that ensures every transaction runs smoothly.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award," said Shawn Lepp. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day. Helping people achieve their real estate goals is our passion, and we're proud to serve the Durham Region with integrity and professionalism."

At The Shawn Lepp Group, cutting-edge technology and strategic marketing come together to deliver exceptional results. From high-quality photography and video tours to targeted digital advertising and social media exposure, every listing is showcased to attract maximum attention. With data-driven insights and innovative tools, the team ensures your home reaches the right buyers at the right time-helping you sell faster and for top value.

The Shawn Lepp Group offers:

Residential property buying and selling services

Strategic marketing and staging consultations

Neighbourhood insights and local expertise

Expert negotiation and transaction support

Personalized guidance throughout the entire real estate journey

The group's success is built on results and relationships. Whether guiding first-time homebuyers or helping families upgrade or downsize, The Shawn Lepp Group delivers customized solutions that align with each client's unique needs.

Clients consistently praise the team for its responsiveness, transparency, and depth of market insight-qualities that set it apart in a competitive industry. With a clear commitment to excellence, The Shawn Lepp Group continues to raise the standard for real estate service in the Durham Region.

To learn more about The Shawn Lepp Group or to book a consultation, visit www.shawnlepp.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

