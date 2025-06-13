Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - F1 ACADEMY today announced a global partnership with Wella Company, naming the No.1 salon colour brand in the world1 Wella Professionals as Official Partner of the all-female racing series.

The multi-year partnership between Wella Professionals and F1 ACADEMY reflects a shared commitment to inspire a new generation of women to pursue their highest ambitions and express their individuality.

Beginning with Round 4 at the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025, Wella Professionals will be proudly represented on the F1 ACADEMY grid by Joanne Ciconte, in the Wella Professionals operated by MP car. Wella's bespoke livery coincides with the launch of the brand's new global campaign Make It You, which encourages people to define beauty on their own terms while championing self-expression through limitless creativity.

Ciconte will sport a bespoke livery and race suit inspired by Wella Professionals' iconic mermaid and signature red colour which underpins the brand's 140-year plus history of pioneering hair science. The brand will also celebrate Make It You by emblazoning it on the rear wing of the #25 car.

Wella Professionals will activate at key races throughout the season, with bespoke fan engagement activities located within the F1 ACADEMY paddock, interacting with race attendees in a fan facing environment. Through this partnership, Wella Professionals will also offer touch-ups within the F1 ACADEMY Paddock Club suite from the company's portfolio of nails and beauty tech brands OPI & ghd.

This announcement follows a year of significant audience growth for F1 ACADEMY with seven races across three continents in 2025, broadcasters in over 170 markets, and the highly anticipated documentary series F1: THE ACADEMY now streaming globally on Netflix.

Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 ACADEMY said: "We are very proud to welcome Wella Professionals as an Official Partner in the beauty company's first-ever venture into sports sponsorship. It is fantastic to see Wella Professionals, a brand driven by innovation and championing creative craft for more than 140 years, boldly back women's sports while supporting our mission to fuel the future of women in motorsport."

Marlene Lotter, Global Brand Senior Vice President at Wella Company, said: "Wella Professionals has always been committed to empowering hair professionals and beauty lovers everywhere to express their best selves through beauty. We are driven by our mission to enable limitless transformations and encourage self-expression. We share this spirit of empowerment with F1 ACADEMY and look forward to partnering to unlock the potential in their rising talent - on and off the track".





About Wella Company

Wella Company is an innovative global beauty leader with a portfolio of iconic hair, nails and beauty tech brands for industry professionals and consumers, including Wella Professionals, OPI, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, and Clairol.

Our compelling vision to enable individuals to look, feel, and be their true selves is built on our 140+ year history of creating legendary beauty. Our fusion of science, technology, and artistry produces performance-led products, often further distinguished by patented technology.

Professional hair and nail industry artists and beauty-loving consumers are at the heart of everything we do. In just four years, we have transformed our business and brand portfolio. We are the #1 Salon Color Brand in the World with Wella Professionals and #1 Salon Nail Brand in the world with OPI.[i] Working as a connected, diverse global community of 5,000+ employees, we lead for action and drive results with an Owner's Mindset, guided by company Values, our entrepreneurial spirit, and One Team accountability. We have a shared desire to positively impact the communities we serve.

Our ambition is to become one of the best beauty companies in the industry, one that will last for generations to come. We dream big because we know our potential is unstoppable. For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

[i] Based on the latest study by Kline Professional Nail Care: Global Market Brief 2022

