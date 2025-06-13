The Anahim Lake Solar Farm in British Columbia, Canada, will provide the Ulkatcho First Nation with renewable energy, reducing the remote community's use of diesel for electricity generation by almost two-thirds. Work is underway on Canada's largest off-grid solar project to date. The 3. 8 MW Anahim Lake Solar Farm project will be built near Anahim Lake in British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province. A groundbreaking ceremony took place earlier this week. The project will provide the Ulkatcho First Nation, a First Nations government within the province, with renewable energy, reducing the ...

