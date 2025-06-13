Women in Solar+ Europe - WiSEu Network attended the launch of POWERful Women's Annual State of the Nation Report this week, where leaders and changemakers called for faster action to close the gender gap in energy. Incremental progress in female representation in the UK energy sector is not enough, especially at the top. That's the clear message from the Annual State of the Nation Report 2025, launched this week by POWERful Women (PfW) in collaboration with Bain & Company. The report benchmarks gender representation across the top 100 UK energy employers (combined workforce: 230,000+), showing ...

