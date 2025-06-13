Anzeige
Capita Plc - Confirmation of the cancellation of the Company's Share Premium Account

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

13 June 2025

Capita plc ("the Company")

Confirmation of the cancellation of the Company's Share Premium Account

The Company is pleased to announce that, pursuant to an order issued by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the Court) for the cancellation of the amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account (the Share Premium Reduction), the order of the Court confirming the Share Premium Reduction, and a statement of capital approved by the Court, were duly registered by the Registrar of Companies today. Accordingly, the Share Premium Reduction has now become effective.

Details of the Share Premium Reduction were set out in the Circular containing the notice of Annual General Meeting published by the Company on 24 March 2025, and the Share Premium Reduction was approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2025. The Share Premium Reduction does not involve any distribution or payment of capital by the Company.

The Share Premium Reduction has not affected the rights attaching to the Company's ordinary shares and will not result in any change to the number of ordinary shares in issue (or their nominal value).

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

Notes to editors:

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


