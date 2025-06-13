Anzeige
WKN: A3C8W1 | ISIN: SE0017131824 | Ticker-Symbol: I81
Frankfurt
13.06.25 | 08:07
2,750 Euro
+5,77 % +0,150
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAREIUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAREIUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8303,03015:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 11:20 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Careium AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting on 13 June 2025 of Careium AB (publ)

The extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Careium AB (publ), 559121-5875, (the "Company") took place today, 13 June 2025.

The EGM resolved on all proposed matters in accordance with previously published proposals. Below is a summary of the main decisions taken.

Determination of the remuneration to the Chairman of the Board
The EGM resolved, in accordance with major shareholders' proposal, that the chairman of the Board shall receive a fee of SEK 620,000 on an annual basis.

Election of new Board member and the Chairman of the Board of Directors
The EGM resolved, in accordance with major shareholders' proposal, to elect Juha Mört as Board member and chair of the Board.

Former Chairman Maria Khorsand was recognized for her extensive and solid work in her roles as acting CEO and Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:
Christian Walén, President and CEO, +46 (0) 739 09 59 65
David Granath, CFO, +46 (0) 73 363 89 01
E-mail: ir@careium.com

About Us
Careium is today one of the leading players in technology-enabled care in Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. This position means that Careium is one of the leading players in Europe that provides technology-enabled care. Careium's innovative solutions improve the safety, quality of life and independence of seniors both inside and outside the home. For the care provider, the Company's solutions mean increased efficiency and the opportunity to invest resources in more valuable activities. Careium is one of the few players that can offer the entire chain with security alarms, sensors (fall sensors, smoke detectors, motion detectors, etc.), accessories (cameras, electronic locks, robotic medication assistive devices, etc.) and secure communication with alarm response: we offer a complete digital alarm chain. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed certified adviser.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
