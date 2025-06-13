Careium AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting on 13 June 2025 of Careium AB (publ)

The extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Careium AB (publ), 559121-5875, (the "Company") took place today, 13 June 2025.

The EGM resolved on all proposed matters in accordance with previously published proposals. Below is a summary of the main decisions taken.

Determination of the remuneration to the Chairman of the Board

The EGM resolved, in accordance with major shareholders' proposal, that the chairman of the Board shall receive a fee of SEK 620,000 on an annual basis.

Election of new Board member and the Chairman of the Board of Directors

The EGM resolved, in accordance with major shareholders' proposal, to elect Juha Mört as Board member and chair of the Board.

Former Chairman Maria Khorsand was recognized for her extensive and solid work in her roles as acting CEO and Chairman of the Board.

