Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 16:44
33,720 Euro
+0,18 % +0,060
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,82033,92014:36
33,82033,90014:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 14:10 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Composition of Kalmar Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 JUNE 2025 AT 15:00 PM (EEST)

Composition of Kalmar Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board

New members of Kalmar Corporation's ("Company") Shareholders' Nomination Board ("Nomination Board") have been appointed. The composition of the Nomination Board as of 13 June 2025 is the following:

  • Ville Herlin (appointed by Wipunen varainhallinta oy)
  • Heikki Herlin (appointed by Mariatorp Oy)
  • Timo Sallinen, Chief Investment Officer, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)
  • Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Deputy CEO, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

The Nomination Board consists of four (4) members. According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, the members of the Nomination Board are appointed as follows: the two largest shareholders of class A shares are entitled to appoint one (1) member each, and the two largest shareholders of class B shares who do not own any class A shares, are entitled to appoint one (1) member each. The number of votes held by each shareholder of all shares in the Company are determined based on the shareholder register of Kalmar as per the situation on the first banking day of June each year.

In accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board, the Chair of Kalmar's Board of Directors, Jaakko Eskola, participates in the Nomination Board's work as an expert without having the right to participate in the decision-making of the Nomination Board.

The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals concerning the number, the election and the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to Kalmar's General Meeting. In addition, the Nomination Board seeks prospective successor candidates for the members of the Board. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Company's Board of Directors no later than on the last day of January preceding the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.