Reference is made to the announcement made by BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL", NYSE ticker code "BWLP") on 11 June 2025 that the Company has publicly released a draft registration statement on Form F-3 that it had previously submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for confidential review. The Company has on 13 June 2025 publicly filed a final registration statement on Form F-3 ASR with the SEC.

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating a fleet of more than 50 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping, an in-house LPG trading division and investment in LPG downstream distribution, BW LPG offers an integrated, flexible and reliable service to customers along the LPG value chain. Delivering energy for a better world more information about BW LPG can be found at https://www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 450 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, and water treatment.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250613472087/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Samantha Xu

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@bwlpg.com