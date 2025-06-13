SMCP SA: SMCP 2025 June Shareholders meeting

Press release - Paris, June 12th, 2025

SMCP Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 12th, 2025

Renewal of Isabelle Guichot's term of office as CEO

and of Christophe Cuvillier as Chairman of the Board

The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of SMCP was held in Paris on June 12th, 2025, chaired by Mr. Christophe Cuvillier, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

57.52% of SMCP's share capital participated in this Shareholders' Meeting.

SMCP's Shareholders' Meeting largely approved all resolutions submitted to a vote, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

On the recommendation of the nomination and compensation committee, the Board has met today just after the Shareholder's Meeting and decided to renew for four years the term of office of the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Christophe Cuvillier and the term of office of the General Management team, Mrs. Isabelle Guichot as CEO, Mrs. Evelyne Chétrite, Mrs. Judith Milgrom and Mr. Ilan Chétrite as Deputy General Managers. The term of office of Mr. Ilan Chétrite as Observer has been renewed.

An overview of the voting results per resolution is available on www.smcp.com in the "Annual General meeting" section. The presentation and the replay are also available on SMCP's website.

It is reminded that, having failed to declare shareholder threshold crossings provided for under Article 15 of SMCP's bylaws, Dynamic Treasure Group Ltd. ("DTG"), which would hold a 15.5% stake of the Company's share capital acquired from European TopSoho S.à r.l. ("ETS"), has been deprived of its voting rights above 1% of the share capital since June 2022 and did not participate in the vote at the Shareholder's Meeting.



