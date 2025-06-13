Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866869 | ISIN: CA8765111064 | Ticker-Symbol: UDM
Tradegate
13.06.25 | 13:48
2,470 Euro
-2,37 % -0,060
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TASEKO MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TASEKO MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4852,54014:37
2,4852,54014:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taseko Mines Limited: Taseko Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2025 Annual General Meeting held Thursday, June 12, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 178,630,931 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 56.6% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the continuation of the Company's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan for a three-year period and the Advisory Resolution on executive compensation (Say-on-Pay), and the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director% Votes in Favour
Anu Dhir96.0%
Robert A. Dickinson89.3%
Russell E. Hallbauer97.2%
Rita Maguire97.4%
Stuart McDonald97.9%
Peter C. Mitchell97.0%
Kenneth Pickering97.7%
Ronald W. Thiessen96.4%
Crystal Smith98.6%

Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information on Taseko, see the Company's website at www.tasekomines.com or contact:

Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533.

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.