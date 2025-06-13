Anzeige
13.06.2025 14:24 Uhr
OptiGroup acquires Technotape B.V. in the Netherlands

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup announces today the acquisition of Technotape B.V., a Dutch distributor specialising in self-adhesive tapes and stretch films for B2B customers. The acquisition aligns with OptiGroup's strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments.

Technotape will become part of OptiGroup's packaging business in the Netherlands and will continue to operate under its current brand Technotape. The acquisition will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup's service offerings for B2B customers active in the manufacturing and DIY sectors. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

For further information, please contact:
Alex de Graaf, SVP, OptiGroup, a.degraaf@optigroupmedical.com
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/optigroup/r/optigroup-acquires-technotape-b-v--in-the-netherlands,c4164109

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optigroup-acquires-technotape-bv-in-the-netherlands-302481130.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
