13.06.2025 14:30 Uhr
Fatina's Giant Debut! Chocolate Rain Shines at AnimeCon UK

Cross-Disciplinary Art x Global Fan Interaction: A 1,000 sq. ft. Fantasy Experience

BIRMINGHAM, England, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime fans and art lovers, get ready for a brand-new wave of wonder! Hong Kong's original art brand Chocolate Rain is honoured to be officially invited to AnimeCon UK. Teaming up with beloved character Fatina, Chocolate Rain makes its powerful UK debut from June 13th to 15th at NEC Birmingham, presenting a spectacular over-1,000 sq. ft. immersive Fatina inflatable art zone. This unique installation brings visitors an unprecedented experience of cross-disciplinary anime art and interactive fun.

Teaming up with beloved character Fatina, Chocolate Rain makes its powerful UK debut from June 13th to 15th at NEC Birmingham, presenting a spectacular over-1,000 sq. ft. immersive Fatina inflatable art zone

Ten Giant Fatina Inflatables Make Their First UK Appearance

The exhibition features a brand-new Fatina-themed art installation, blending anime character charm with global pop aesthetics to create a dreamy atmosphere unique to the brand. Visitors can step into a fantasy foodie wonderland made up of ten 2-3 meter-tall giant Fatina inflatables, including playful pizza, hot dog, donut, and dim sum designs. These adorable sculptures are set to become the hottest photo spots at AnimeCon UK, inviting fans to capture joyful moments with fellow enthusiasts from around the world.

Fatina Capsule Toys Make Their World Premiere

The event also marks the global debut of the brand-new Fatina capsule toy series! Each Fatina transforms into a different foodie character, making them must-have collectibles for fans. Attendees can get their exclusive Fatina on site, and there's also a range of limited-edition merchandise, original illustrations, stationery, and stickers available-while stocks last, so don't miss out!

International Originality × Artistic Exchange

Fatina's first appearance at AnimeCon UK symbolizes the fusion and exchange between Hong Kong original art and global anime culture. Brand founder Prudence Mak says, "Fatina represents the courage to explore and chase dreams. I am delighted to bring this Asian original character to the UK, creating wonderful memories together with fans from all over the world."

Exhibition Highlights:

  • Sculptural & Inflatable Art: Ten 2-3 meter-tall Fatina sculptures make a vivid and striking debut.
  • Limited Edition Capsule Toys: The all-new Fatina capsule toy series launches globally for the first time, inviting fans to collect a significant piece of Chocolate Rain's artistic journey.

Event Details:

  • Event: AnimeCon UK
  • Booth: AC14
  • Date: June 13-15, 2025
  • Venue: NEC Birmingham, Booth no. A66
  • More Info:https://animeconuk.com/

About Chocolate Rain & Prudence Mak
Prudence Mak is the founder and creative director of Hong Kong's original brand Chocolate Rain. Renowned for using art toys and illustrations to tell Hong Kong's stories, her works have been exhibited at the British Museum and she has received numerous international accolades including "Ten Outstanding Young Persons" and the "GoodSeed Social Innovation Award." Chocolate Rain's art toys and products are beloved by fans worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710537/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fatinas-giant-debut-chocolate-rain-shines-at-animecon-uk-302481133.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
