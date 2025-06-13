Tourism Ireland--In a world that's always rushing, Ireland is extending a gentle invitation: take your time. With its winding coastal trails, soul-soothing landscapes, and deep-rooted traditions, Ireland is emerging as one of Europe's most natural fits for slow tourism a growing global travel trend focused on deeper, more meaningful experiences over fast-paced itineraries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612345730/en/

Cycling on greenway, County Waterford

From misty mornings in the Burren to long afternoons along the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland rewards those who slow down. Whether it's connecting with local craftspeople, foraging along the coast, lingering over storytelling sessions in a pub, or staying in family-run farmhouses the country's charm reveals itself not in a rush, but in the details.

What is 'Slow Tourism'?

Slow tourism encourages travellers to engage more fully with a destination, spending more time in fewer places, supporting local economies, travelling responsibly and mindfully, while treading lightly on the environment. It's less about ticking boxes and more about presence an ethos the island of Ireland has long embodied, even before it had a name.

Ireland's Natural Affinity with Slow Travel

Scenic Routes : Take your time exploring the Causeway Coastal Route or the Ring of Kerry, where every bend reveals a new story or a hidden cove.

: Take your time exploring the Causeway Coastal Route or the Ring of Kerry, where every bend reveals a new story or a hidden cove. Local Flavours : Farm-to-fork dining and farmers' markets across the country offer slow, seasonal tastes of Irish culture.

: Farm-to-fork dining and farmers' markets across the country offer slow, seasonal tastes of Irish culture. Authentic Encounters : From turf-cutting experiences to traditional music nights and storytelling in Gaeltacht regions, visitors can immerse themselves in living heritage.

: From turf-cutting experiences to traditional music nights and storytelling in Gaeltacht regions, visitors can immerse themselves in living heritage. Mindful Stays: Choose from eco-retreats, boutique inns, and countryside B&Bs that invite you to linger and live like a local.

"The best moments visitors have here are never rushed it's the hour spent chatting over tea, the walk that turns into a story, the unplanned stop at a beach or a local pub for an impromptu trad music session," says Siobhán Ni Ghairbith, Director at St. Tola Goat Cheese Farm in County Clare. "Ireland really shines when you take your time it's how you discover the heart of the place."

Adding to this, owner of Lough Erne Water Taxi in County Fermanagh Barry Flanagan, said: "Visitors often tell us they come for the views but it's the quiet moments that stay with them: the sense of space and the chance to truly take it all in. We always say the best way to see Ireland is to take your time and leave room for the unexpected. It's those small, simple moments that stay with people long after they've gone home. That's what travel in Ireland is all about."

As more travellers seek to escape the pressures of modern life and connect more meaningfully with places and people, experiencing Ireland unrushed offers not only space to breathe, but space to belong.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612345730/en/

Contacts:

Hazel Davis

hdavis@tourismireland.com

Central Publicity

Tourism Ireland