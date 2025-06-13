CAVU Resources, Inc.: CAVCU Resources Inc, Enters into a MOU with Riverbed Resources LLC for Micro Grid Projects

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC:CAVR) ("CAVU" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"), outlining the framework for an acquisition by CAVU of a 50% membership interest in a privately held, vertically integrated micro-grid developer.

The partnership intends to utilize existing gas reserves and develop the remaining recoverable gas in previously drilled wells. Through cogeneration, the natural gas will be converted into electricity, enabling multi-megawatt generation. Completion of the transaction would result in CAVU would control approximately 0.5 BCF of high BTU gas for immediate conversion into electricity.

Under the terms of the MOU, CAVU would acquire a 50% stake in the joint venture subject to customary due diligence and the securing of financing on terms acceptable to CAVU. The MOU outlines the parties' intention to negotiate final terms and definitive agreements and to complete a thorough due diligence review.

CAVU emphasizes that the transaction remains subject to the following key conditions:

Completion of satisfactory due diligence;

Securing financing on terms acceptable to CAVU, at the Company's sole discretion;

Execution of definitive agreements incorporating customary terms and provisions.

"As promised, we are building CAVU into an asset-backed, income-producing company. CAVU is set to become a leader in vertically integrated, independent power production, by leveraging its access to natural gas reserves. The joint venture is presently negotiating long-term power offtake agreements. We've launched a new website that, once completed, will showcase our strategic direction. The planned Riverbed Lease acquisition is an income-backed, debt-leveraged transaction structured to benefit CAVU shareholders. We continue to resolve legacy issues while targeting additional opportunities for future growth," stated Billy Robinson, CEO of CAVU Resources, Inc.

Disclaimer:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The MOU is non-binding except as specifically provided for in the agreement, and there can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the business and industry in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to the completion of due diligence, the securing of financing on acceptable terms, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the satisfaction of closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and general economic and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. CAVU undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

