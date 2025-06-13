Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment-including electric-powered machinery-across logistics, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and forestry conservation, has announced significant new business developments. The Company has secured $1.1 million in equipment orders and finalized a five-year rental agreement valued at $4.4 million.

Long-Term Rental Agreement and Electric Equipment Orders

The five-year rental agreement with the Army Base is for four Taylor Equipment Forklifts and worth $4.4 million over the life of the agreement. Additionally, the Company entered into a six-month rental agreement for two Taylor Equipment forklifts that have shipped to a customer in Idaho. The agreement will bring in $264,000 over the life of the agreement.

Alongside the rental deals, AmeraMex has facilitated multiple electric equipment sales, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier machinery for its customers. These transactions include:

Two FIRSTGREEN Elise 900 electric skid steer loaders purchased by customers in California.

LiuGong 865HE electric wheel loader delivered to a customer in California.

Taylor Equipment Reach Stacker

FIRSTGREEN's Elise 900 Wheel Loader

LiuGong Electric Wheel Loader

Refurbished & New Equipment Sales

AmeraMex specializes in refurbishing heavy equipment at its corporate headquarters in Chico, California, offering high-quality used machinery alongside new models from reputable manufacturers. Recent sales include:

Six refurbished Taylor Equipment forklifts sold to customers in California, Wyoming, and Utah-including two forklifts converted into hay squeezes, essential for handling hay bales efficiently.

A new Taylor GT60 forklift shipping to a customer in Utah.

A new LiuGong CLG2025 forklift heading to a customer in California.

A refurbished Genie Telehandler, acquired by a California-based customer.

Genie Telehandler

Shipping Timeline

All used equipment orders are scheduled to ship by the end of Q2 2025 (June 30, 2025), while new equipment shipments are expected in Q3 2025 (September 30, 2025).

Learn More

AmeraMex International provides top-tier equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including Firstgreen Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, and CMI Mulching Track Tractors-are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

