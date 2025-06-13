Anzeige
Dispatch Energy Receives $160 Million Investment from Terramont Infrastructure Partners
13.06.2025
Dispatch Energy Receives $160 Million Investment from Terramont Infrastructure Partners

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Terramont Infrastructure Partners ("Terramont"), a middle-market-focused North American infrastructure investment manager, has made a $160 million capital commitment to Dispatch Energy LLC ("Dispatch"), a leading provider of distributed energy solutions. Funds managed by Hamilton Lane participated as co-lead investors alongside Terramont.

Dispatch Energy provides reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers. The company's investments will focus on generating cost savings, enhancing resiliency, and providing grid services designed to meet the growing demand for on-site power generation.

"Dispatch Energy has quickly built an impressive business serving the diverse energy needs of customers," said Vikram Singh and Michael Lehman, co-Managing Partners of Terramont Infrastructure Partners. "At Terramont, we have a long and successful history of actively investing in the distributed generation industry and couldn't be more pleased to partner with Rich Dovere and the Dispatch team going forward. Their experience, knowledge, and capabilities are unmatched," Messrs. Singh and Lehman added.

"Terramont and Hamilton Lane share our conviction in the future of distributed energy," said Richard Dovere, Chief Executive Officer of Dispatch Energy. "Industries across the spectrum need power, and distributed generation is an essential part of filling that need. This commitment will enable us to accelerate our provision of dynamic and creative solutions to customers, and we are grateful for the partnership." This partnership brings Dispatch Energy's total capital commitments in 2025 from all sources to $360 million.

Brent Burnett, Head of Infrastructure and Real Assets at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Terramont and the Dispatch team in this exciting opportunity. Our investment in Dispatch Energy supports our thesis that power constraints in the U.S. will increasingly require creative solutions, and we believe Dispatch is well-positioned to solve power infrastructure needs through their unique approach to distributed generation."

+ + +

About Dispatch Energy

Dispatch Energy is a full-service, customer-focused provider of distributed energy solutions. With principal experience managing over $1.5 billion of operating generation assets and $2.5 billion in U.S. energy and transportation investments, our team leverages our experience in solar, fuel cells, wind, battery storage, and energy efficiency to deploy the next generation of distributed infrastructure. The company's mission is to bring the commercial energy transition to scale by providing a concierge experience to conceive, design, implement, and capitalize on the next generation of reliable energy infrastructure. Learn more about Dispatch Energy at www.dispatchenergy.com.

About Terramont

Terramont Infrastructure Partners is a North American middle-market infrastructure investment firm that partners with best-in-class businesses and top-quality management teams. Focused on sectors critical to the economy, including energy transition, transportation, digital, environmental, and other infrastructure businesses, Terramont is committed to making a positive, measurable sustainability impact. With offices in New York and San Francisco, Terramont combines expertise with innovation to drive meaningful growth. For more information, please visit www.terramontinfra.com or follow Terramont on LinkedIn.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 760 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $958 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $138 billion in discretionary assets and more than $819 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit http://www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

Dispatch Energy media contact:

Roselle Kingsbury
roselle@twentytwoandbrand.com

Terramont Infrastructure Partners media contact:

info@terramontinfra.com

Hamilton Lane media contact:

Tia Wilson
twilson@hamiltonlane.com

SOURCE: Dispatch Energy



