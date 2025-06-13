Maxon Computers: Maxon's Epic Sale Drops June 16

Become one with creation and save up to 40% on new subscriptions of Maxon One and individual products. For visual effects artists, animators, digital sculptors and creatives looking to level up their workflow, it's the perfect time to save big!

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HÖHE, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Maxon, maker of powerful, approachable software for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, gaming and more, today announced the return of its highly anticipated sale. Starting Monday, June 16th (00:00 PDT / 09:00 CEST / 16:00 JST) and running through Wednesday, June 18th (sales end 23:59 PDT / 08:59 CEST / 15:59 JST), all new subscribers will have access to steep discounts: 40% off new annual subscriptions to Maxon One and 30% off new annual subscriptions to individual products. That's three days to take advantage of saving up to $500.00+ on Maxon's entire suite* of professional visual effects, 3D animation, and digital sculpting tools.

Maxon's sale is an ideal opportunity for newcomers to step into industry-grade tools and elevate their creative potential. To purchase a new Maxon One or individual product subscription, visit https://www.maxon.net/buy. Discounts will be automatically applied during the length of the sale.

Maxon One is the choice toolset for award-winning artists who want to bring their ideas to life-across film, TV, gaming, architecture, product design, and everything in between. The industry-leading suite of tools includes Cinema 4D modeling, 3D animation, simulation and rendering software; ZBrush for desktop and iPad, an Oscar-winning digital sculpting and painting solution; the diverse Red Giant lineup of editing, motion design, and filmmaking tools including Universe and Maxon Studio; and Redshift, Maxon's powerful, GPU-accelerated renderer built for high-end production and lightning-fast performance.

In the June release, Maxon is excited to introduce powerful new features across its ecosystem. Cinema 4D 2025.3 introduces powerful new Liquid Simulations, seamlessly integrated into its Unified Simulation system. Optimize the pipeline with UDIM Support, which enables artists to effectively build and work with meshes where the texturing is optimized by defining multiple UV tiles. Get access to an expansive world of high-quality plants with the new Laubwerk Plants and use Maxon's powerful AI Search to find the asset you need in seconds.

Redshift for Cinema 4D receives editable per-point attributes on hair curves, UDIM texture preview support, and improved viewport material representation while Houdini and Maya versions add significant USD procedural workflow improvements aimed at making life easier for 3D artists. Additionally, all versions of Redshift receive quality improvements to high-density clouds and fog rendered using the Standard Volume shader, and the new simplified Ambient Occlusion AOV for instant full frame AO setup with the release of Redshift 2025.5.



Additionally, the new Create panel in Maxon Studio enables broadcasters and brands to develop their own templates that allow artists to easily create customized motion graphics perfectly aligned with the style guide. These combine with hundreds of provided templates to provide editors and compositors with tons of creative options powered by Red Giant. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your toolkit-take advantage of Maxon's June sale and get more for less.

* Promotional prices are exclusive of taxes, and if applicable will be applied at checkout. Offer valid until June 18, 2025. New annual subscriptions only. Discounts are not applicable to renewal subscriptions, RLM licenses, educational licenses, Forger, and Maxon One + Adobe Bundles. Terms apply.

For volume licensing questions, contact Maxon Sales. For questions, email: supportmail@maxon.net.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maxons-epic-sale-drops-june-16-1038968