Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
ACCESS Newswire
13.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Zeagley Grading Services: Zeagley Launches Fully Automated AI Grading to Disrupt $10B Sports Collectibles Market

Founded by Engineers From Amazon, Google and Meta, Zeagley Uses AI to Deliver Ultra-Fast, Bias-Free Card Grading With Full Transparency - Starting at Just $9.99 per Card

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Zeagley Grading Services has launched a next-generation sports card grading platform powered entirely by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Founded by former engineers from Amazon, Google, and Meta, Zeagley offers collectors fast, bias-free grading with full transparency - starting at just $9.99 per card.

QR

QR

After more than a year of focused R&D, Zeagley's full-scale AI/ML grading system is now live. The platform analyzes each card across thousands of high-resolution checkpoints, detecting flaws in corners, surface, edges, and centering. Every card receives a digital report, accessible via a QR code printed directly on the label, clearly explaining how the final score was determined - bringing clarity and trust to a process long criticized for its opacity.

Zeagley also developed a lightweight version of its grading engine capable of delivering results in under one second. This portable system solves the challenge of transporting high-performance hardware across the country. Instead of scanning cards on-site, images are captured locally and securely processed through Zeagley's backend APIs. While not a complete substitute for HQ-level analysis, the portable version achieves the same grade over 95% of the time - making it ideal for live shows, grading previews, and conventions.

"What we're doing now isn't groundbreaking at all - it's what's coming next that is. We're actively exploring ways to grade cards without them ever leaving the collector's possession. We plan to launch that soon," said a Zeagley spokesperson.

Zeagley first drew attention when a prominent card collector attended a Seattle startup showcase and saw the prototype in action. Word spread rapidly across the city's tech and hobbyist circles - as hobbyists and investors recognized the platform's speed, consistency, and long-term potential.

The platform's real-time AI grading will be demonstrated live at Fanatics Fest 2025, where attendees can experience Zeagley's precision and transparency firsthand. At the booth, cards will be graded on the spot in less than one second using the lightweight model, with results instantly available on Zeagley's secure platform.

Zeagley has already attracted early attention from major names, including DraftKings, who took interest in Zeagley's ability to integrate grading into the broader ecosystem of AI/ML technology. Zeagley's AI architecture is also well-suited for supporting grading-as-a-service APIs - unlocking new possibilities for the hobby's next generation.

With its transparent pricing, accessible tools, and community-driven mindset, Zeagley is aiming to shift card grading back to what it was meant to be: fast, fair, and fun - not slow, secretive or controlled by price-gouging. "Zeagley is a tech company that grades cards," said the spokesperson.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated AI Grading - No humans, no bias, no delays

  • Thousands of Scans Per Card - Surface, corners, edges, and centering

  • QR-Linked Digital Reports - Transparent, public, and detailed

  • Flat Pricing - Starts at $9.99 per card

  • $1,000 Bounty Challenge - Crack a Zeagley slab and get a different grade? We'll pay you $1,000.

Zeagley is now accepting submissions at Zeagley.com, with three service tiers:

  • Standard (15 Days) - $9.99

  • Express (5 Days) - $17.99

  • 24-Hour Turnaround - $49.99

Follow Zeagley's latest updates on our website or TikTok.

Contact Information

Michelle Campbell
Zeagley Marketing
contact@zeagley.com

.

SOURCE: Zeagley Grading Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zeagley-launches-fully-automated-ai-grading-to-disrupt-10b-sports-1039192

