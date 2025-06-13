Mister Quik Home Services: Roof to Basement and Everything in Between: Mister Quik Buys a Roofing Company!

Mister Quik Home Services Acquires Thomas Jefferson Roofing & Remodeling LLC, Expanding Comprehensive Home Services with a Focus on Expert Roofing Repairs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Mister Quik Home Services, a locally owned and operated company serving Indiana for 25 years, is proud to announce the acquisition of Thomas Jefferson Roofing & Remodeling LLC, a highly respected roofing and remodeling company based in Carmel, Indiana. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Mister Quik, as it now offers a full range of home services, covering everything from roof to basement and everything in between.

Unlike many companies in the home services industry, Mister Quik Home Services has remained independent, without outside funding or private equity involvement. This independence allows the company to stay focused on its mission of providing honest, high-quality service to its neighbors across Central Indiana.

Thomas Jefferson Roofing & Remodeling has been a cornerstone of the Carmel community for years, earning a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, reliability, and customer care. Known for their expertise in roofing inspections, repairs, cleanings, and specialized services, they have consistently delivered high-quality results to homeowners and businesses in Carmel and the surrounding areas.

With this acquisition, Mister Quik Home Services is excited to bring the same level of precision and care that Thomas Jefferson Roofing customers have come to expect. At the same time, Thomas Jefferson Roofing customers now have access to Mister Quik's comprehensive home services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and handyman solutions.

A New Era of Comprehensive Home Services

The acquisition of Thomas Jefferson Roofing & Remodeling allows Mister Quik to expand its offerings and provide customers with a one-stop solution for all their home service needs. Whether it's a leaky roof, a broken furnace, or a plumbing emergency, Mister Quik is now equipped to handle it all.

"We're thrilled to welcome Thomas Jefferson Roofing & Remodeling into the Mister Quik family," said Kerry Tidwell, Chief Operating Officer at Mister Quik Home Services. "This partnership allows us to provide even more value to our customers. Whether it's a roofing issue, a plumbing emergency, or a heating repair, we're now a one-stop solution for all home service needs. Our shared commitment to quality and customer satisfaction ensures a seamless transition for everyone."

Roofing Repairs: A Focus on Precision and Longevity

One of the standout services Thomas Jefferson Roofing brings to Mister Quik is their expertise in roofing repairs. Not all roofs need to be replaced, and the team at Thomas Jefferson Roofing has built their reputation on providing honest assessments and cost-effective solutions for homeowners.

Roofing repairs are often the most practical and affordable solution for many common issues, such as:

Leaky Roofs: Whether caused by storm damage, aging materials, or improper installation, leaks can lead to significant damage if not addressed promptly. The team specializes in identifying the source of leaks and providing durable repairs.

Damaged Shingles: Missing, cracked, or curling shingles can compromise the integrity of your roof. Thomas Jefferson Roofing's experts can replace damaged shingles to restore your roof's protection and appearance.

Flashing Repairs: Flashing around chimneys, vents, and skylights is a common source of leaks. The team ensures that flashing is properly sealed and secured to prevent water intrusion.

Storm Damage Repairs: Indiana's unpredictable weather can wreak havoc on roofs. From hail damage to wind-blown debris, Thomas Jefferson Roofing has the expertise to restore your roof after a storm.

By focusing on repairs rather than pushing for unnecessary replacements, Thomas Jefferson Roofing has earned the trust of homeowners throughout Carmel and beyond. This approach aligns perfectly with Mister Quik's commitment to providing honest, customer-focused service.

Preventative Maintenance and Inspections

In addition to repairs, Thomas Jefferson Roofing emphasizes the importance of preventative maintenance and regular inspections. These services help homeowners identify potential issues before they become major problems, saving time and money in the long run.

Regular roof inspections can:

Extend the lifespan of your roof. Prevent costly water damage. Improve energy efficiency by ensuring proper insulation and ventilation. Provide peace of mind, especially after severe weather events.

Mister Quik Home Services is excited to continue offering these valuable services, helping homeowners protect one of their most important investments - their roof.

Comprehensive Roofing Services Now Available

With the integration of Thomas Jefferson Roofing, Mister Quik now offers a full suite of roofing services, including:

Roof Inspections

Roof Repairs

Roof Replacement (when necessary)

Whether you need a quick repair or a complete roof replacement, Mister Quik's expanded team of roofing experts is ready to help.

Benefits for Customers

This acquisition brings significant benefits to customers of both companies:

One-Stop Convenience: Thomas Jefferson Roofing customers now have access to HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and handyman services, while Mister Quik customers can rely on expert roofing services. Expanded Expertise: The combined knowledge and experience of both teams ensure that every project is completed with precision and care. Local Commitment: Both companies share deep roots in the community and a dedication to serving homeowners in Carmel, Indianapolis, and beyond. Honest, Customer-Focused Service: Both Mister Quik and Thomas Jefferson Roofing are committed to providing transparent, reliable service that puts the customer first.

A Shared Commitment to Excellence

As a locally owned company with 25 years of experience, Mister Quik Home Services has always prioritized its customers and community. Unlike companies that have sold to private equity firms or rely on outside funding, Mister Quik remains independent, allowing it to focus solely on delivering the best possible service to its neighbors.

Thomas Jefferson Roofing & Remodeling has consistently been praised for its professionalism and attention to detail, with customers highlighting their excellent communication, prompt service, and high-quality results. Mister Quik is committed to upholding this legacy while expanding its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of homeowners across Central Indiana.

