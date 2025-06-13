Anzeige
WKN: A0HMUF | ISIN: CA91688R1082 | Ticker-Symbol: U9T
ACCESS Newswire
13.06.2025 15:14 Uhr
Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy to Present June 17 at the Emerging Growth Conference

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Mr. Cash will present an update on Lost Creek production operations and the ongoing development and construction of our Shirley Basin Project.

Mr. Cash is presenting Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ur-Energy invites you to attend its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please register to ensure you are able to attend the Conference and to receive updates that are released. Register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717084&tp_key=e74795753f&sti=urg.

If you wish to submit questions for Mr. Cash to answer if time permits, please do so by submitting in advance at Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event.

If you are unable to join Ur-Energy's presentation, an archived webcast will be available on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel: http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

The Emerging Growth Conference includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, and execution. Its audience potentially includes thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.9 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
720-981-4588 (ext. 303)
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-to-present-june-17-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-1039197

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
