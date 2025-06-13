US Bank: Renovating and Innovating With Omaha Auto Wraps and U.S. Bank

Edy Francisco expanded from car detailing to auto wrapping and more to grow his business

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Edy Francisco didn't intend to get into the auto wrapping business. He started out as a car detailer in Omaha, Nebraska, and noticed that several of his customers' cars had wraps on their vehicles.

Edy Francisco at his business, Omaha Auto Wraps, where U.S. Bank provided financing to help purchase equipment and renovate the space.

"That's how we got our idea to see if we could do wraps on cars," said Francisco, who owns Omaha Auto Wraps.

Francisco's vision - to grow his business by doing more - helped Omaha Auto Wraps have tremendous growth over its five-year history. His business now includes vehicle wrapping for commercial and personal vehicles, custom signs and floors, and screen printing and embroidery for custom T-shirts to outfit teams like construction crews or car dealership employees. That growth came with a need to invest in equipment.

"We were getting more orders for clothing from our customers and our machines weren't enough to get the job done," Francisco said. "I was financing my equipment with other [banks] and hadn't done so well."

That was until he met Said Morga Cruz, a small business specialist at U.S. Bank. Morga Cruz has helped Francisco purchase multiple pieces of equipment, including an embroidery machine that now can complete six shirts at once instead of the single shirt their previous machine allowed for.

"It was pretty easy deciding on this loan with U.S. Bank, because I was a little worried about how I was going to come up with cash because a major portion of the equipment here was purchased with cash," Francisco said.

Omaha Auto Wraps now uses U.S. Bank for business checking and a business credit card as well as cash flow management. Morga Cruz also worked with Francisco on additional equipment finance loans as well as a U.S. Bank Quick Loan to help renovate his rented space to fit his business' needs.

"We are like a dream factory," Morga Cruz said. "They have ideas, they have a business plan, but sometimes they don't have the working capital or the connections to make those dreams come true. That's why I believe banks, like U.S. Bank, are really important because they power human potential."

It's not just Francisco that is finding financing solutions with U.S. Bank, but his customers are, too.

"They've asked me if I offered financing," he said. "At the time, I didn't have anyone to recommend and simply told them no," but now Morga Cruz is regularly in contact with businesses who come to Omaha Auto Wraps to finance wraps or other needs.

As for Francisco, many of his immediate goals have been checked off - but there's still one that's lingering for his business right now.

"My dream, personally, has been met," Francisco said. "We got our own home, and our business has become settled. My goal now is that we have our own [building]."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from US Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: US Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: US Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/renovating-and-innovating-with-omaha-auto-wraps-and-u.s.-bank-1039284