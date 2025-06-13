Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) today announced management's participation in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel London, Park Lane in London, UK, on Wednesday, June 25th, and Thursday, June 26th, 2025.

Mr. YJ Kim, Magnachip's Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Shinyoung Park, Magnachip's Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal power semiconductor platform solutions for various applications, including industrial, automotive, communication, consumer and computing. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with about 45 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

